“It’s time to ban religious processions”: Jitan Ram Manjhi

On Monday, former Bihar Chief Minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded a ban on all kinds of religious processions, as he took this matter to Twitter.

Following the violence in several parts of the country on Hanuman Jayanti, Manjhi termed such processions as a serious threat to the unity and integrity of the country.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his tweet, he said, “Following violence in several places including in Delhi over Hanuman Jayanti, the unity and integrity of the country are under huge threat. Hence, the time now has come to ban religious marches.”

Manjhi’s party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), is a part of the NDA government in Bihar.