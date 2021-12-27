Tihar inmate stabbed, hospitalised

A prisoner was allegedly stabbed by his fellow inmates at the high-security Tihar Prison in the national capital, an official said here on Monday.

According to the official, the incident took place at Jail No. 3 of the prison on Saturday.

“The inmate identified as Prakash, alias Chinu, was attacked by three to four inmates of his ward with a hand-made knife,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goyal informed.

During the attack, the 26-year-old inmate sustained stab injuries on his thigh and back. The scuffle was stopped by the jail staff, who immediately intervened after which, the injured inmate Prakash was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

As per latest information, Prakash is currently under treatment at the said hospital.

Notably, the incident comes on the same day when IANS learnt that five prisoners at the Tihar Jail have died in the past eight days. Goyal has said that the deaths of the prisoners took place in different jails and “none was related to any kind of violence”.

“In all these, the circumstances indicate natural causes like old disease or other unknown reasons,” Goyal said, adding that as per rules, inquest proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate in each case.