A tiger was found dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Sunday.

“A patrolling team spotted the carcass in Chimta forest range on Saturday,” Kanha Tiger Reserve’s field director L Krishnamurthy said.

The carcass had injury marks, he said, adding that preliminary probe suggests the tiger died after a fight with another big cat.

The viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, he added.

The Kanha National Park is spread across Mandla and Balaghat districts of Madhya Pradesh.