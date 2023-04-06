India today reiterated that relations with China could not become normal until peace and tranquility were restored in the border areas between the two countries.

“The restoration of normal ties between India and China will require peace and tranquility in the border areas, which has been disturbed since April 2020,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing, obviously referring to the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

He said the situation was abnormal due to the presence of troops in large numbers. ”We can’t foresee normality until the situation is resolved,” he added.

Asked when the next round of commander-level talks between the two countries on the Ladakh stand-off was likely to be held, he said the two sides were in touch in this regard but no date has been finalised so far.

On China deciding to freeze the visas of two Indian journalists based in Beijing, the spokesperson hoped Beijing would allow the media persons to discharge their professional duties.

The spokesperson asserted that Arunachal Pradesh was an inalienable part of India and China’s decision to rename certain places in the Northeastern state would not alter the situation in any way.