Three soldiers killed as truck rolls into gorge in J&K

Three Army jawans were killed on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling plunged into a gorge near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said.

The ill-fated truck was part of an Army convoy moving from Jammu to the Kashmir valley. It rolled down about 700 ft into the gorge near the Battery Chashma.

The Army, police, SDRF, and locals immediately launched a rescue operation and spotted the bodies of three soldiers.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur.