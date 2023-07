Death of three newborn lion cubs in the Lion Safari of Etawah has caused concern for the state Forest Department and animal lovers alike.

Though Lion Safari authorities refused to divulge any information, the Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed about the deaths.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Gupta, chief veterinary officer of the Animal Husbandry Department, has informed the media on Wednesday that in the Etawah Lion Safari, a lioness named Sona had given birth to five cubs of which one after another three died with quick succession.

