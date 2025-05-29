Three new projects touted to boost Karnataka as global semiconductor hub

Karnataka seethes over Kamal Haasan’s remarks on Kannada, demands apology
As Karnataka is slowly becoming the global semiconductor hub, the state cabinet on Thursday approved three projects of semiconductors that are certain to boost the tech ecosystem in the state.
A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cleared three pioneering semiconductor projects. As per the clearance, Applied Materials India will set up India’s first-of-its-kind R&D Fab—Innovation Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing (ICSM)—in Bengaluru. Spread across 10 acres with ₹4,851 crore investment, it is expected to create ~1,500 jobs and become a collaborative platform for next-gen chip and display innovations.
Lam Research will set up two units in Karnataka: an advanced R&D lab with an investment of ₹6,790 crore, and a semiconductor silicon component manufacturing facility with an investment of ₹9,111 crore, creating 1400 jobs, delivering cutting-edge capabilities in 2nm technology and silicon ingot production.
Bharat Semi Systems will establish an integrated design and manufacturing semiconductor unit, including both a design + Fab facility in Mysuru, with ₹2,342 crore investment. It will focus on compound semiconductors like silicon carbide and gallium nitride—critical for defence, telecom, and climate resilience creating 620+ jobs.
Together, these investments mark a decisive step toward making Karnataka a semiconductor powerhouse of the future.
