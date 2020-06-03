In an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning three militants were killed, police said.
The encounter between militants and security forces was a joint operation launched by the army, the police and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in a village in Pulwama.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions.
#KanganPulwamaEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/9Vaw2GGGul
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 3, 2020