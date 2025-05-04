Three killed, three others critical after head-on collision of cars in MP

A father-son duo among three people died while three others sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision between two cars in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh late night Saturday.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near a dhaba (roadside eatery) under the jurisdiction of the Bada Malhara police station at around 11.15 pm. According to Inspector Shraddha at the Shukla Bada Malhara police station, the deceased include Gajendra Ahirwar (35), his son Yash (2), and Amar Wadhwani (53).

The seriously injured include the wife of the deceased Gajendra, Aarti (34), and deceased Amar’s wife Ritu Wadhwani (51), and their son Mayur Wadhwani (29).

Two of the critically injured persons were rushed to the Gwalior Medical College hospital while another seriously injured person was admitted to the Chhatarpur district hospital.