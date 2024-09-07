Three killed as 3-storey building collapses in Lucknow

At least 3 people were killed and around 28 were injured when a three-storey building in the Transport Nagar area of the state capital collapsed on Saturday evening.

NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to the spot and rescued over 30 people from the debris.

Unconfirmed reports suggest 4 people may have been killed.

The building, known as Harmilap building, is reported to have housed a medicine warehouse, police said.

According to the latest information, 30 people have been evacuated so far. Three people have died, while the condition of 5 others is reported to be very serious.

One of the deceased has been identified as Jasmeet Sahni, the owner of the medicine warehouse. The identities of the other two deceased individuals are yet to be confirmed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and instructed officials to provide all possible relief to those injured. He has also asked authorities to expedite the relief and rescue operations.