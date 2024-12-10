Three killed, 25 injured as bus hits multiple vehicles in Mumbai’s Kurla

Three people died and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Monday night.

Police said that the accident occurred at 9.50 p.m. in front of Anjuman-e-Islam School on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

According to a police official, the driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus lost control of the vehicle following which it collided with several vehicles.

It is suspected that the accident happened due to a brake failure.

The official said that the bus was going from Kurla railway station to Andheri when the accident occurred.

The staff nurse of the nearby Bhabha Hospital said that 20 people were brought there, of which three were declared dead. The treatment of others injured in the accident is undergoing.

As per reports, as many as 10 people are seriously injured.

After the incident, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. Some injured have also been taken to the hospital in autos. Following the accident, traffic was disrupted near the accident site.

Top police officials have reached the spot.

However, till the time of filing this report, the exact number of casualties was not ascertained.

Also, it could not be immediately learnt whether anyone was taken to other medical facilities apart from Bhabha Hospital.