In another set back to the state government Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the status quo on implementation of the act, paving the way for three capitals till 21 September.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court had refused to vacate the lower court’s earlier order on maintaining status quo till 27 August. The High court’s order is a double whammy for the YSRCP government keen on expediting the shifting of its executive capital to Vizag.

However, undeterred the state today issued an order transferring 30 acres of land to collector of Vizag for the construction of a new guest house despite a contempt petition filed against the move.

Although the governor Biswabhushan Harichandan had given his assent to both Bills, three capital Bill as well as the one to repeal Capital Region Development Authority Act after the Legislative Council sent it to select committee and the Assembly passed it a second time the court order has halted the ambitious plans of the state government to have three separate capitals. While Vizag will serve as the executive capital, Amaravati will be the Legislative capital and Kurnool will be the seat of the judiciary.

The court will decide on the next date of hearing prior to 21 September with the bench willing to conduct the proceedings in court instead of video conferencing.

There are 70 petitions on the issue and the court might go for daily hearings. Petitioners have pointed out that the bills sent to the governor were invalid because these do not contain the signature of the chairman of the Legislative Council.