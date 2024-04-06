Three arrested in connection with Panur blasts

Three persons have been arrested in connection with an explosion that occurred during the making of a bomb at Muliyathodu near Panur in Kerala’s Kannur district. One person was killed while three others were seriously injured in the blast.

The arrested persons are Shabinlal of Cheruparamba, Athul of Kunnothuparamba, and Arun of Chendayad. Though one more person is being taken into custody, his arrest has not been recorded.

The explosion happened on Friday at Moolaithodu near Panur when they were allegedly making bombs.

Advertisement

Congress and the BJP alleged that the four were associated with the CPI-M, but the Left party distanced itself from the men.

The deceased has been identified as Kattintavida Sherin(35). His friends, Vineesh and Vinod, remain in critical condition. Another injured, Ashwanth, has also been hospitalized.

The explosion took place around 1.30 am on the terrace of an under-construction building near the house of Vineesh, a native of Kaivelikkal Muliyathode. According to the FIR registered by the Panur police, the blast took place during the making of explosives. Vineesh’s palm was shattered in the explosion, while Sheril suffered severe burns on his face, chest, and abdomen.

The policemen, who rushed to the scene after the local residents reported about the blast, took the injured to the Panur Taluk Hospital. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Kannur and then to Kozhikode. However, Sheril’s death was confirmed by 12.30 pm.

The Congress decided to approach the Director General of Police, Election Commission, and the election observer for the Vadakara constituency in connection with the bomb blast near Panur in Kannur on Friday morning that killed one and seriously injured another.

Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar said the dead and the injured were members of ‘Chembada’, an aggressive unit of the CPI-M. He expressed anxiety that the Left party is planning violence during elections in Vadakara.

He further said in the wake of the Panur bomb blast, the party would approach the Election Commission seeking curb violence during elections.

During recent election campaign, the Congress brought up a photo showing Sherin with CPI-M Vatakara candidate KK Shailaja.

Meanwhile, Vadakara Lok Sabha Constituency UDF candidate Shafi Parambil has organised a ‘peace rally’ at Panur on Saturday.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the bomb blasts are part of the CPI-M’s attempt to jeopardise the elections in the state. “The CPI-M is indulging in terrorist activities as it is afraid that it cannot win the election,” he added.