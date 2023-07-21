Three arrested for scuffle on Amaranth pilgrimage route

Three persons have been arrested over a scuffle at the Sheshnag camp in which a few Amaranth pilgrims and ponywalas received “minor” injuries last week, the Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Additional DGP (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar reiterated J&K Police commitment to providing safety and security of Amaranth pilgrims.

The ADGP wrote on Twitter; “On 15th July, at Sheshnag, there was scuffle between pony walas (amongst themselves), which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas & a few yatris. Situation was immediately brought under control”.

“A case FIR No 51/2023 was registered in Police Station Pahalgam under relevant sections of law and 3 accused have been arrested”.

He said, “Some individuals have uploaded a misleading and baseless “stone pelting on yatris” video on social media and tried to malign the image of JKP. In this regard cognizance has been taken and an FIR no 54/2023 stands registered in PS Pahalgam”.

“General public is advised not to pay any heed to these rumours. JKP has and will always be committed for providing safety and security of yatris and ensuring a peaceful yatra,” the ADGP added.

Nearly 2.50 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the cave shrine on the mountains in Kashmir. A fresh batch of more than 4675 pilgrims today proceeded to Kashmir from here in a convoy.