Three arrested for rape of LGBT duo from Bangladesh

The Delhi Police have arrested three men on the charge of rape for allegedly indulging in non- a consensual sex with two Bangladeshi nationals belonging to the LGBT community in an east Delhi park.

One victim is a student while the other was a tourist from Bangladesh.

The police received a complaint at the Shakar Pur police station late on Wednesday night that on the night of Tuesday the two victims were raped.

Advertisement

It’s said they had gone to watch Ramlila. On their way back, an old friend of the student (who he had met on a dating app) joined them along with two others.

When the friend of the student offered to have sex with him, he declined the offer and informed his tourist friend, who is also a gay, agreed to be together.

After a while, other men emerged and all three of them sexually assaulted the two Bangladesh nationals and forcibly engaged in non-consensual sex with the two.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, a team of 20 personnel was put together, and with the help of technical surveillance using CCTV footages and human intel on LGBT community, three of the five accused were arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as 20-year-old Devashish Verma, Surjeet, and Aryan alias Golu, all residents of Shakarpur.