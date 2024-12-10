Thousands rally in Imphal demanding repeal of AFSPA on Human Rights Day

In a demonstration of unity and defiance, thousands of people gathered at THAU Ground in Imphal on International Human Rights Day to demand the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a law criticised for its sweeping powers and alleged human rights violations.

The protest, organised by prominent civil society organisations (CSOs) such as the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur (POIREI LEIMAROL), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Centre for Human Rights (COHR), and All Manipur Women Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), witnessed participation from diverse sections of society, including students and activists.

Protesters carried placards with slogans like “Repeal AFSPA,” “Self-determination is our right,” and “Stop killing innocent people by Kuki terrorists”.

AFSPA, first enacted in 1958, grants extraordinary powers to the armed forces in regions designated as “disturbed areas.”

These powers include the ability to conduct operations, make arrests without warrants, and even use lethal force. Critics argue that the act has facilitated human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, and harassment, particularly in Manipur and other northeastern states.

Over the decades, AFSPA has remained a flashpoint for conflict between the government’s security concerns and the region’s demand for justice and autonomy. Despite sustained protests and recommendations for its repeal by various commissions, the act remains in force in several parts of the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir.

In October, the Manipur government imposed AFSPA across the state, excluding 19 police station areas. However, in November, the Union Home Ministry reimposed the act in six of these areas, citing the ongoing ethnic violence. These areas include Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur.

The reimposition has drawn sharp criticism from activists and civil society groups, who accuse the government of using the law to suppress dissent under the pretext of maintaining security.

The protest serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle between the state’s desire for security and the people’s fight for fundamental human rights.

As the calls for AFSPA’s repeal grow louder, the government faces increasing pressure to address the root causes of unrest in the region without resorting to draconian measures.

Manipur has a storied history of resistance against AFSPA. Iconic figures like Irom Sharmila, who fasted for 16 years demanding the law’s repeal.

Over the years, mass protests, legal challenges, and international scrutiny have kept the issue in the spotlight.