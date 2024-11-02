Thousands of diyas light up Ekatma Path in celebration of Chhattisgarh’s 24th Foundation Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a captivating Diwali and Foundation Day celebration at the iconic Ekatma Path in Nava Raipur on November 1.

In honour of the state’s 24th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Sai joined thousands of attendees in lighting 11,000 diyas, a ceremony enriched by Vedic chants that paid homage to Chhattisgarh’s cultural heritage.

The evening’s vibrant display symbolized unity and pride, as the warm glow of earthen lamps lit up the path, embodying the state’s enduring spirit and tradition.

Advertisement

The event featured a stunning fireworks show, colorful lights, and musical performances, creating an atmosphere of excitement and joy. Traditional rangoli art adorned the venue, while attendees eagerly captured the celebrations with selfies at Foundation Day-themed markers.

Adding a meaningful touch to the occasion, Chief Minister Sai acknowledged the hard work of laborers and sanitation workers. Sweets were distributed to these workers near the newly established CBD railway station in Nava Raipur as a gesture of appreciation for their vital contributions to the state’s progress.

The Chief Minister was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, MLAs Purandar Mishra and Motilal Sahu, religious leader Guru Khushwant Saheb, as well as public representatives and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain. The event highlighted community spirit and gratitude, showcasing the unity and commitment that propel Chhattisgarh forward.