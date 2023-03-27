Follow Us:
Those who weaken democracy can’t observe Satyagraha: Yogi

It is an irony that a person who condemns his country, and who does not have respect and reverence for the brave soldiers of the country, talks about Satyagraha, said UP CM.

SNS | Lucknow | March 27, 2023 12:34 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath [Photo : SNS]

Taking a jibe at the ‘Satyagraha’ program of the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that those who weaken democracy cannot observe ‘Satyagraha’.
“Even those who divide the country on the lines of language, regionalism cannot practice Satyagraha. Nobody has the right to engage in satyagraha who does not have compassion for people,” he said.
Addressing a programme, CM Yogi said that Gandhi ji had always given place to truth and non-violence in his life.  He had a request for this and his request was called ‘Satyagraha’.
He said that many people had the chance to lead the nation, but how could those who have no sympathy for people engage in satyagraha. One who follows the path of untruth cannot talk of Satyagraha. Satyagraha cannot be practised by those who are deeply corrupt.
Explaining the Satyagraha of Mahatma Gandhi, CM Yogi said that Satyagraha is based on mind, words and deeds.
He remarked that someone whose conduct and behaviour, thoughts, words and deeds, diverge from one another cannot engage in Satyagraha.

It is an irony that a person who condemns his country, and who does not have respect and reverence for the brave soldiers of the country, talks about Satyagraha, he added.

