Those who learn only Hindi clean toilets in Tamil Nadu, says DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran; BJP reacts

The BJP on Saturday slammed Opposition’s INDIA alliance over DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran’s alleged insult to Hindi speaking people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sharing a purported video of the DMK leader, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind said that the Opposition is once again playing the divide and rule card.

In the video shared by the BJP spokesperson, Maran is purportedly heard saying in Tamil that people in Tamil Nadu who learn English get to work in MNCs, whereas, people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who only learn Hindi do menial jobs like construction work, toilet cleaning in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the video, Shehzad said that after DMK MP Senthil Kumar’s objectionable comment in Parliament about North Indian states and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s comment that Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA, once again DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran attempted to trigger north-south debate. Another BJP leader and MP from Bihar, Giriraj Singh asked whether Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav agreed with their DMK ally.

“Do Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav agree with their coalition partner’s opinion on Hindi-speaking people? They should clarify why DMK and INDIA bloc have so much hatred against Hindi-speaking people,” Bihar BJP MP Giriraj Singh wrote on ‘X’.

A north-south debate was triggered following the recent assembly elections in which the Congress lost three Hindi heartland states and won Telangana, a south Indian state.

Comparisons were made that north Indian voters were influenced by Hindu-Muslim narrative, while South Indians voted on key issues of development.

DMK’s Senthil Kumar made an objectionable comment in Parliament about north Indian states in this context.