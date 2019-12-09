Welcoming the bypoll results in Karnataka that shows a landslide victory for BJP in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked Congress and said that those who formed the government through backdoor ignoring people’s mandate have been taught a lesson. PM Modi was speaking at a rally in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

According to the Election Commission, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won in 6 seats and is leading in 6 seats. Congress won in 1 seat while leading in 1 seat and an Independent is leading in 1 seat. The counting is still underway.

Attacking Congress, PM Modi said, “The Karnataka bypoll results is an answer to the Congress which grabbed the power through backdoor. It is also answer to all states where mandate of people has been ignored.”

“People have responded through democratic way. Today bypoll results have decided who would rule Karnataka. The BJP was given mandate but Congress hatched a conspiracy and grabbed the power from backdoor. It is the old habit of Congress to play behind the curtain. People have now punished them. People have chosen a stable and strong government for development of Karnataka,” he added.

PM Modi also said that the people of Jharkhand should learn from Karnataka. “The situation like Karnataka should not crop up in Jharkhand after the polls. Congress has never believed in coalition politics. They have treated allies like puppets in lieu of support,” he said.

He further warned that if there will be hung Assembly in Jharkhand, then it will be Karnataka like situation.

PM Modi also cautioned people that if BJP is not voted back in power then they would not get the benefit of the central government’s scheme.

He also targeted Congress in his rally for keeping the issues of Ram Mandir and Article 370 of Constitution pending for 70 years.

Karnataka Chief Minister who’s fate was on stake in the state, BS Yediyurappa said on the election results, “I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem, we can give a pro-people and a stable government.”

The BJP needed seven seats in the 15 seats bye-election to form majority government in the state as currently is has 105 seats in the 224 seats Assembly.

However, the vacancy was on 17 seats but only 15 seats went on polls due to pending of litigation on two seats in Karnataka High Court.

Bypolls were held on December 5 in 15 constituencies of Karnataka in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chikkaballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur Assembly seats.

Interestingly, BJP fielded 13 of 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the polls.