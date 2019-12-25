People who damaged public property and were involved in the name of protest in Uttar Pradesh, should introspect if what they did was right, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

PM Modi was in Lucknow to unveil a 25-foot-long statute of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

In an indirect reference to the violence which was triggered in different parts of the country, specially UP, as well as in some academic institutions, PM Modi said, “Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it’s our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties. Secure atmosphere is our right, but it’s also duty of citizens to respect work of police.”

“I want to ask people who resorted to violence in Uttar Pradesh to sit at home and ask themselves whether what they did is good or not. They destroyed buses and public property that belongs to their children,” PM Modi said.

Citing how his government resolved various controversial issues, PM Modi said, “Issues of Ram Mandir, Article 370 have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from neighbouring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh has been cleared.”

“130 crore Indians have found situation to such challenges with confidence,” PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

“To lay down the foundation of a medical college in Lucknow, which has been the constituency of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is a matter of honour for me,” he said.

December 25 is also celebrated as the Good Governance Day, in memory of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

While inaugurating the statue of Vajpayee, PM Modi said that the statue will give those working in the Lok Bhawan a sense of responsibility towards the good governance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also launched the ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’, a scheme worth Rs 6000 crore benefitting thousands with the ground water resources.