After sitting for two hours in a peaceful protest against the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students on Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government by terming the action as ‘dictatorial’.

Priyanka was accompanied by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, General Secretary KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Mukul Wasnik.

While speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi in an emotional voice said, “I am a mother, and these students are of my son’s age. They come to the University for studying, but they were brutally thrashed by police who entered the library”.

She further said, “This is a democracy, not dictatorship”.

Priyanka also termed the crackdown as an attack on the soul of India and in an attack on the Prime Minister said, “Why is the Prime Minister silent on economy and rapes?”

“Students are being beaten in universities. At the time when the government should go ahead and listen to the people, the BJP government is involved in repressing students and journalists in the northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi,” she tweeted as she trained guns at the BJP for Sunday’s alleged police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and other educational institutions.

In another tweet, she alleged that the BJP is “afraid of dissent”. She went on to claim, “They want to suppress the voice of the youth of this country. Modi ji, listen to me, these are Indian youths. Their voice will not be suppressed. You have to listen to their grievances, sooner or later.”

Priyanka Gandhi was surrounded by hundreds of Congress leaders while she was sitting near the iconic India Gate.

As per the NDTV reports, the police had cordoned off the monument and asked for the nearby metro stations to be shut down in order to restrict the students approaching area.

The Congress has called for a judicial inquiry into the violence and alleged that the Delhi Police, which is under the control of BJP-led central government, was taking orders from BJP.

The Delhi Police has been accused of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up the students.

The students have claimed that they have not been involved in violence adding that it was done by some outsiders who want to disrupt the peace in the university and the locality around it.

According to the new controversial law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.