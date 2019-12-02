Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train.

The bullet train project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired for the project.

“This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven’t,” he told reporters late Sunday night.

The state government will also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. He said the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state – in which his party was a constituent – were not “misplaced”, he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

The announcements came a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government won the trust vote in the state Assembly with the support of 169 legislators in the 288-member House.

The one month long political drama which took place in Maharashtra soon after the announcement of the Assembly poll results, popped up many twists and turns in the course of the journey, which saw long term allies BJP and Shiv Sena parting ways on the question of equal partnership in the government and 2.5 years each rotational Chief Ministership for each party. The Sena formed alliance with NCP and Congress and was finalizing the modalities of the new government, which suddenly saw a midnight coup by Devendra Fadnavis becoming CM with the help of Ajit Pawar from NCP, helping him and becoming his deputy with the promise of 54 NCP MLAs. But with Supreme Court asking for a an open ballot floor test within 24 hours to prove the majority, Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar resigned within 80 hours.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the ideologically different parties- the Shiv Sena, Congress and will work on a common minimum programme suitable to all three.