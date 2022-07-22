Third monkeypox case registered in Kerala

Kerala on Friday registered its third monkeypox case as a youth, who had arrived from the UAE, in Malappuram district tested positive, officials said.

The youth has been isolated and admitted to the state-run medical college hospital at Manjeri in the district.

This is the third case in the state – and the country, with the first case registered on July 14 when a youth, who also arrived from the UAE, in Kollam turning positive, and a few days later, another male who came from Dubai tested positive at Kannur.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George on Friday, after chairing a high level meeting of health officials, said there need be no fear of monkeypox as things are fully under control and the health authorities are fully geared to tackle it.

“In all the 14 districts of the state, isolation wards have been kept ready and a special health desk to oversee the passengers who arrive in the four airports of the state has been opened. All the health officials are also being trained to handle this,” she said.