Third country’s intervention in internal affairs not acceptable: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that a third country’s intervention in the internal affairs of India is not acceptable at all, said this is the greatest strength of our Constitution and democracy.

He said peace is paramount for the country but sovereignty is at the top. He taunted the BJP for celebrating war won, not for ceasefire.

Talking to the media persons in Amethi on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said the boundaries should be safe and the government should take concrete steps to make the country financially powerful. “The government should make adequate arrangements for the safety of borders, so that there is no lapse for any kind of infiltration and security,” he added.

“Security arrangements on the border should be proper so that there is no scope for lapse. The more safe borders, the more the country will move ahead,” he said.

However, the SP president said there has been a lapse in the security in the BJP government before and now in Pahalgam.

But, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav said by celebrating a ceasefire, the BJP wants to cheat the people of the country. The public is well aware and will teach the BJP a lesson when the time comes.

Mr. Yadav said the shameful remarks of the BJP minister of Madhya Pradesh on Colonel Sophia Qureshi and the viral video of the BJP leader of Ballia have revealed BJP’s real character.