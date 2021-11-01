Thiksey Khanpo Rinpoche bestowed with award on 2nd foundation of Ladakh UT

Thiksey Khanpo Rinpoche has been bestowed upon the 5th Ladakh dPal rNgam award for his immense contribution to the Ladakhi society on the second foundation day of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

The day is being celebrated with full fervour at Polo Ground Leh. Artists from Leh and Kargil districts enthralled the crowd with their cultural performances. An exhibition polo match was played between Animal Husbandry and Indus Polo Club Chuchot.

Lieutenant Governor, RK Mathur, Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson and Member of Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, were among those present on the occasion.

Asserting that “Ladakh has a bright future and the youth is our asset, the Lt. Governor said that the UT administration would support in engaging them productively in the pursuit of the dreams of the people of Ladakh,”

Mathur stated that the people of Ladakh have access to vast opportunities as the region is home to many high-potential resources.

Highlighting the achievements of UT Ladakh, Mathur stated that the UT administration has been in a development mode over the past two years. He stressed the need to improve health, education and infrastructure as the priority sectors for the administration.

Mathur released the logo of UT Ladakh Tourism, an e-book on two years of achievement of UT Ladakh, e-inauguration of oxygen plant at Tangtse in Durbuk, Nyoma, sewage treatment plant (STP) and the 20-bedded hospital at GM Pore in Kargil.

He also laid foundation stone of the Police Control Room and UT DRF Headquarters and e-inaugurated helipads at various locations in Leh and Kargil districts.

Addressing the gathering, CEC Tashi Gyalson stated that Ladakh was granted the status of Union Territory due to the contribution of its able leaders, including the veteran and current political and spiritual leaders. The dream became a reality two years ago due to the support from the union government led by Narendra Modi.

He added that the people of Ladakh need to lay a strong foundation for this newly established UT for reaching new milestones for the overall development of Ladakh.

Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, expressed gratitude to LG Mathur for building a strong foundation for Ladakh in all fields and taking Ladakh to new heights.

He also congratulated CEC LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson on completing a tenure of one year as the chairman of Hill Council Leh.