The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while speaking on the removal of SPG cover from her as well as brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday said, “These are politics and it keeps going on.”

She rather hits out at the central government over the economic slowdown in the country. She said, “The conditions are very critical and we are regularly urging the government to do something about it.”

Priyanka was speaking to the media after meeting the general secretaries in Delhi. She also said that the Congress is going to hold a rally on the same issue on December 14 in Delhi.

Yesterday, through a tweet, Priyanka slammed the government’s economic policies by tagging a news article in her tweet about the government’s move to sell Air India and BPCL.

On Thursday, the Congress general secretaries met to discuss the Party’s preparations for the five-phased Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled from November 30 to December 20.

On December 14, the Congress leaders will hold a ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramleela Ground.