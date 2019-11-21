With the latest development indicating the curtain-off from the government formation in Maharashtra soon, the Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday informed about the meeting with other alliance parties tomorrow followed by a discussion with Shiv Sena.

“There is complete unanimity between Congress and NCP where government formation in the state is concerned. After discussions are completed and agreed on all points, the media will be briefed on the architecture of the alliance,” Prithviraj Chavan said.

He further added that Shiv Sena has been kept in loop on all discussions. “Any announcement will happen only after meeting with Shiv Sena tomorrow,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held between NCP and Congress at Sharad Pawar’s residence. After the meeting, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chavan told the media about the discussions that were made in the meeting.

Before the Congress-NCP meeting, a CWC meeting was also called today to review the political situation in Maharashtra. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, the Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali while speaking in Lok Sabha urged the Congress and NCP chiefs to form government at the earliest to resolve the farmers issue in the state. She was speaking in the Zero Hour and said that the condition of farmers is in very bad condition due to drought and it is urgent to do something in this regard.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said consensus has been reached between the Congress and NCP, and all issues have been cleared.

“Now we’ll take it forward, no confirmation on 2.5 formula finalised yet,” he added.