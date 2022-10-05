Twitter war continues between Mehbooba Mufti & Srinagar Police

Foprmer J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that she was denied visit to Pattan as she was on house arrest. Ms Mufti took to her tweeter handle and said that the state police stopped her visit. The J & K police however denied the claims made by Ms Mufti.

Tweeter war between ‘Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir Police’ hasw been going on for some time.

Former J&K Chief Minister took it to her Twitter handle and wrote. “I was informed last night by SP Baramulla that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks. ”

I was informed last night by SP Baramulla @bhatray that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today @JmuKmrPolice have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks. https://t.co/1giIjfy0eE — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 5, 2022

The Srinagar Police Department took it to their official Twitter handle to condemn and denied all the claims made by Mehbooba Mufti and wrote, “It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel.”

It is clarified that no restriction of any kind travel to pattan, travel to pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us. The picture tweeted by her is of inside of the gate with own lock of residents who stay in the bunglow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. https://t.co/YMccUwDSh4 pic.twitter.com/kG5Luhj7Bm — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) October 5, 2022

The Tweeter war between Mehbooba Mufti and the police dept started with reference to Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to J&K. Mufti alleged that Home Minister is freely travelling in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming things to be normal, while she is under house arrest and is not allowed to go anywhere.

She wrote. “While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy,I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding.If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner.”