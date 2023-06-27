The Statesman, one of India’s leading newspapers, has announced the launch of The Statesman Rural Reporting Award 2023. Since its inception in 1979, the prestigious award aims to recognize excellence in rural reporting and promote a deeper understanding of the social, political, and economic challenges faced by rural India.

Journalists are invited to submit their investigative articles and reports on rural India, published during 2022, in English, Hindi, or any regional language. Entries will be evaluated based on their social relevance, factual accuracy, professional dedication, and stylistic merit. The competition is open to Indian journalists, and submissions should be marked as “Rural Reporting.” Original clippings, clearly indicating the date and name of the publication, should be sent to the address provided below. Photocopies will not be accepted.

The Statesman Rural Award comprises three prizes, with a total value of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 7,500. This recognition not only acknowledges the outstanding work of journalists but also encourages a deeper exploration of the rural landscape and its intricacies.

In addition to The Statesman Rural Award, the C R Irani Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing journalistic standards, has established The Cushrow Irani Prize for Environmental Reporting. This annual award, initiated in 2011, recognizes exceptional environmental reporting in India. Journalists are invited to submit their investigative articles and reports on environmental issues published during 2015 in English or any regional language. Entries will be evaluated based on content, accuracy, professional standards, and quality of research. The prize carries a value of Rs 25,000.

Journalists interested in participating in either or both awards are requested to submit separate entries for each. The deadline for the 2022 awards is July 30, 2023. Submissions should be sent to:

THE AWARDS COMMITTEE, THE STATESMAN LIMITED

STATESMAN HOUSE, 4 CHOWRINGHEE SQUARE, KOLKATA 700 001.

For any inquiries or further information, interested individuals can reach out to awards@thestatesmangroup.com. This is a valuable opportunity for journalists to be recognized for their exceptional contributions to rural reporting and environmental journalism, ultimately driving a deeper understanding of these crucial issues in India.

Sample Form Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOCnmYSlDiPXEV_tuysQowIBxkOkSAB0NgX2pL_q_KgmVgig/viewform