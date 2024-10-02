The International Day of Non-Violence serves as global reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring philosophy of peace and non-violence

In an era marked by political, social, and environmental challenges, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence resonate deeply. Terrorism, conflict, climate change, and growing inequality emphasise the urgent need for peaceful solutions, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

“Gandhi’s belief in the intrinsic goodness of humanity offers a roadmap for healing divisions and addressing modern crises, including pandemics and poverty. His philosophy reminds us that peace is not just a distant ideal but an achievable goal! His teachings offer a timeless message of hope and reconciliation,” the Ministry said here on Wednesday.

Mahatma Gandhi’s wisdom extended beyond political resistance to touch on issues of sustainability. His famous quote, “There is enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed,” underscores the link between non-violence and responsible resource use. In today’s context, his values of simplicity, conservation, and self-reliance are reflected in India’s initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign), which promotes cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The International Day of Non-Violence, celebrated annually on October 2, marks the birth anniversary of the Mahatma, a global beacon of peace and non-violence. This day, proclaimed by the United Nations in 2007, serves as a reminder of the power of non-violence in shaping societies. His philosophy of Satyagraha and non-violent resistance, remains one of the most potent forces for change in modern history. His peaceful protests against British rule, particularly the Dandi March in 1930, exemplified his belief in the power of non-violence to confront oppression. For Mahatma Gandhi, non-violence was not merely a political tool but a way of life, grounded in the belief that peace could only be achieved through peaceful means.

Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction.” This belief continues to inspire movements around the world, from Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for civil rights in the United States to Nelson Mandela’s struggle against apartheid in South Africa. His ideas influenced countless leaders and movements, underscoring the universal appeal of non-violence as a powerful instrument of resistance and reform.

The International Day of Non-Violence serves as a global reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring philosophy of peace and non-violence. Observed on his birth anniversary, this day pays tribute to the principles of non-violent resistance that he championed throughout his life. It is a powerful reminder of the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. By embracing non-violence, not only as a strategy but as a way of life, we can build a more harmonious and sustainable world for future generations.

Through education, awareness, and the promotion of non-violent solutions to global challenges, we honour his legacy and his profound contributions to humanity. His timeless message—that peace is achievable through non-violent action—continues to inspire millions around the world.