The hotel will come up at Nadaun in the Hamirpur district of the state.

To provide state-of-the-art facilities for tourists visiting the region, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Chairman R S Bali announced the opening of a hotel in Nadaun in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Bali, along with officials from the Public Works Department, conducted a site inspection of the upcoming project.

While speaking on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the three-day inter-college Youth Festival at Siddharth Government College of Excellence, Nadaun, Bali shared insights gained from inspecting the proposed hotel site and provided essential guidelines to officials.

He said that the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned a budget of Rs 43 crore for the construction of the hotel that would be managed by the Tourism Development Corporation.

The Public Works Department has already initiated the tendering process to expedite the commencement of the construction work, he said.

“Nadaun, strategically positioned on key routes connecting renowned religious and tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, attracts a significant number of visitors year-round,” he said.

Emphasizing the positive impact of constructing the Tourism Development Corporation’s hotel in Nadaun, he said that it will not only enhance facilities for tourists, but also bring substantial benefits to the local residents.