Tharoor edits Facebook post after calling CPI-M ‘cannibals’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again sparked controversy with a Facebook post amid ongoing debates over his remarks praising the LDF government’s industrial policy.

On Monday, Tharoor shared a Facebook post commemorating slain Youth Congress activists Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were killed in Periya, Kasaragod.

Initially, he posted an image from the official Facebook page of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which labeled the CPI-M as “cannibals” responsible for the killings.

However, he later deleted this post and replaced it with a more neutral message, omitting any reference to the CPI-M.

The post was shared on the fifth anniversary of the brutal murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The original KPCC poster was titled “Our Brothers Killed by CPM Cannibals.”

Shortly after, it disappeared from Tharoor’s page and was replaced with another poster paying homage but carefully avoiding mention of the CPI-M’s role in the incident.

In his revised post, Tharoor wrote: “I pay my respects to the memories of Sarath Lal and Kripesh. At this moment, we must remember that violence can never be a solution to political differences in a democratic system.”

Kripesh and Sarath Lal were allegedly killed by CPI-M workers on February 17, 2019. Last month, the court sentenced ten accused in the case to double life imprisonment.