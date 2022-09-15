Thal Sainik Camp for NCC Cadets starts in Delhi

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM. VSM, DGNCC inaugurated the Thal Sainik Camp today at the Canappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt. During the Camp, NCC Cadets both boys and girls drawn from 17 NCC Directorate from all the States and Union Territories will participate in the various competitions like Obstacle Training, Mao Reading and other Institutional Training Competitions spared over a ten days period starting from today.

Speaking on this occasion, the General Officer said, ‘NCC gives the youth of the country an exposure to life full of adventure, discipline and honor and the camps inculcate in them the sense of leadership and camaraderie’.

With a core aim of giving an exposure of Army Training, the camp is directed towards generating competitive spirit and foster a sense of discipline, leadership and national integration amongst cadets.