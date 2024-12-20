Thackeray Sena takes Bihari manager to task for ‘bullying Maharashtrian’

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena workers barged into the South Mumbai office of a company on Friday and took to task a Bihari manager who used to allegedly mentally harass a Maharashtrian employee and kept saying “Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari” (one Bihari is enough to dominate everybody).

Sources said the Marathi employee who has been working in the company for the past 10 years alleged that his Bihari manager had been harassing him for the past six months and used to tell him “Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari”. Fed up with the harassment, the Marathi employee had even complained to the company’s managers in writing, sources said.

Later, when there was no improvement in his situation, the employee decided to approach the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which has a reputation of fighting for “native sons of the soil” in its own well known way.

Consequently, a department head Santosh Shinde barged into the office, along with a few Shiv Sainiks (UBT), and asked the Bihari manager, “Tell me upon how many people will you be a burden. What have you been saying to (Marathi employee) Pawar? Is a Bihari a burden to everyone? How many people will you burden? Tell me”.

After the cornered Bihari manager was given an earful, he climbed down and the matter was resolved, sources said. Incidentally, the Marathi employee has not filed any police complaint against the manager who had allegedly been harassing him for six months as he hopes that his troubles will soon be over. However, the employee has taken the stand that if his troubles do not go away, he will file a police complaint, sources said.