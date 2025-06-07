Thackeray cousins hint at rapprochement, Congress, NCP welcome move as BJP mocks it

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder and chief Raj Thackeray sparked fresh speculation about a political rapprochement with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray after a remark made outside his ‘Shiv Tirth’ residence near Shivaji Park, Dadar West, on Saturday afternoon.

As he got into his vehicle, a journalist asked where he was headed. Raj replied, “I am going to Matoshree,” before immediately clarifying, “I am going to my sister’s house for some household work.”

His statement came a day after Uddhav Thackeray, when asked about the possibility of reuniting with his cousin and the MNS, responded: “Whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen. I will give the news soon. There is no confusion in the minds of Shiv Sainiks or in the minds of their (MNS) workers.”

Significantly, Raj Thackeray’s comments came after a key meeting on Saturday morning with MNS central committee group presidents, which was attended by senior leaders including Bala Nandgaonkar, Mumbai MNS president Sandeep Deshpande, and others.

As the possibility of the Thackeray cousins coming together gained traction, reactions from across the political spectrum began to pour in.

BJP leader and Fisheries & Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane mocked the development. “We are not able to sleep because one has 20 MLAs, and the other has zero power. We are terrified by this ‘power’ and sweating. The Thackeray brand was destroyed the day they abandoned Hindutva,” he said sarcastically while speaking to the media in Dharashiv district after visiting the Tulja Bhavani temple.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP leader and Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development Minister Pankaja Munde said in Tuljapur: “The coming together of the Thackeray cousins poses no threat to the BJP, which is the world’s largest political party. We are in power at the Centre for the third time and also in Maharashtra. So, I don’t think their alliance will impact us, including in the BMC elections.”

On the other hand, opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies welcomed the potential realignment.

Supriya Sule, NCP Lok Sabha MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, said: “I welcome the decision. They are family and part of Balasaheb’s grand legacy. If that legacy is carried forward through their unity, it will be a joyous moment. The more partners we have, the stronger the Maha Vikas Aghadi becomes. We will work together for Maharashtra.”

Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress chief, was cautiously optimistic: “If Raj Thackeray is ready to work against the BJP to protect democracy and the Constitution, then the MNS can be considered for inclusion in the MVA. Commitment to constitutional values is the key.”

Atul Londhe, Congress state spokesperson, said: “Both Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led MNS have expressed the intent to join hands to safeguard Maharashtra’s interests and resist the communal agenda of the BJP. If their unity serves this purpose, Congress will welcome it. Those in power are trying to create caste and communal divides. If they unite to uphold the ideologies of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Phule, and Dr Ambedkar, it is a welcome development.”