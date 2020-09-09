Telangana Legislative Assembly today passed an unanimous resolution to award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao posthumously on his centenary year after Congress backed the demand although AIMIM boycotted Assembly proceedings stating that they could not be party to any resolution or discussion on Rao.

Although the AIMIM stayed away the party and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi were criticised both Congress and other minority political parties for continuing to ally with TRS despite the latter’s stand on Rao who also served as the first chief minister of the unified state from Telangana region. He is also blamed for the demolition of Babri Masjid which took place during his tenure as PM.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao moved the resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna award “to the son of Telangana, during the centenary celebrations, the statesman who was the first person from South India to become Prime Minister, architect of new economic reforms, distinctive diplomat, multi-linguist, the greatest visionary who paved ways for bright progress of country, icon of Indian politics and extraordinary intellect Sri Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao.” The resolution also urged the Centre to install a statue and a portrait of the former Prime Minister in Parliament Complex and to name the Hyderabad Central University after him.

“AIMIM has decided to boycott today’s proceedings in Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Our party cannot support resolution and discussion on Centenary Celebrations of Late PV Narasimha Rao,” according to a statement released by the party.

Congress leader Sravan Dasoju said: “It is nothing but a joke of millennium that AIMIM was boycotting LA proceedings. The AIMIM is making a futile attempt to fool Telangana Muslims underestimating their political acumen and wisdom.”