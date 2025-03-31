TG govt asserts sole ownership of land; HCU disputes claim

As earthmovers worked overnight to level the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, the Telangana government issued a statement clarifying that it was the sole owner of the land and blamed some political parties and real estate groups for misleading students. It assured that its development plan does not include waterbodies and that the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will preserve the Mushroom rocks and other rock formations. However, the registrar of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has denied that a survey was conducted in July 2024 by revenue authorities, as claimed by the state government. Moreover, the university denied agreeing to the demarcation of land and instead urged the state government to relinquish its claim over the land.

A day after the police crackdown on HCU students’ protests, the state government claimed it was the sole owner of the 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli as it had resumed the land following a court case. It also gave a timeline, denying reports that the land belonged to HCU. It also denied that it was a forest land.

“Some political leaders and realty groups are opposing the project and misleading the students for their vested interests,” read the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. “No lake is found in the development plan being undertaken by the government in the particular land parcel. The envisaged new development plan will not damage the existing rock formation in the land.

The state government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is giving top priority to the sustainable development of the local area and conservation of the environment in every plan,” claimed the state government. However, from video clips shot by students, one could hear the distress calls of peacocks as nearly 20 earthmovers were put to work throughout the night to clear out the vegetation.

Contradicting the state government’s claims, the HCU registrar stated, “No survey was conducted in July 2024 by revenue authorities on the university campus to demarcate the 400 acres of land resumed by the state government in 2006 from Ms IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd. The only action taken thus far has been a preliminary inspection of the land’s topography.” HCU also urged “alienation of its land” and emphasised the need to conserve the environment and biodiversity in the area.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the state government over the crackdown on students’ protest. “It seems the Chief Minister lacks basic humanity. Students were only protesting to protect university land, yet they were beaten ruthlessly. Girls were dragged by their hair and brutally assaulted. What kind of governance is this? Do you need to sell land just to pay salaries this month? Is your only agenda to make money by selling land worth thousands of crores? Will you not leave even an inch of land for future generations?” he questioned.

The state government has decided to develop the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli through TGIIC and auction it for IT parks.