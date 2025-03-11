TG Assembly likely to be stormy with KCR in attendance

The upcoming Budget session of the Telangana Assembly, beginning Wednesday, promises to be stormy, with former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao expected to attend the House. The session will kick off with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address. Apart from placing its second Budget, the Congress government will also introduce a bill to enhance the reservation quota for Backward Classes to 42 per cent. The state Budget is likely to be presented on 19 March after a short break for Holi.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, held a three-hour-long meeting of the BRS Legislative party on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly session. According to party working president KT Rama Rao, KCR will regularly attend the House during the Budget session. Last year, he was present only on the day of the Budget. However, the Congress has been taking a dig at KCR for skipping Assembly sessions ever since he lost the elections in 2023.

This time, KCR asked his MLAs to prepare well to corner the treasury benches and directed them to reach the Assembly at least half an hour before the sitting of the House. He told them to raise issues like the drying of standing crops in the fields, shortage of drinking water and electricity—issues plaguing the farmers. He asked the MLAs and MLCs to raise the issues of common people, particularly women, and refute the allegations made against the previous BRS government.

Both the BRS and the BJP are likely to corner the Congress, particularly on the state government’s inability to implement the six guarantees it promised before the Assembly elections in the state. The presence of KCR in the Assembly as the Leader of Opposition would undoubtedly boost the morale of the BRS MLAs since he is a skilled orator.

After the Governor’s address on Wednesday, the Speaker will chair the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to decide on the rest of the business.