Text of the motion moved by Pralhad Joshi for suspension of 12 RS Oppn members

Moving the motion Pralhad Joshi said that this House takes cognizance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair.

SNS | New Delhi | November 29, 2021 11:29 pm

Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha

(Photo; SNS)

Moving the motion under Rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi today said:

“That this House takes cognizance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chair, complete abuse of rules of the House, persistently thereby willfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of the 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e. 11th August 2021, thereby lowering the dignity of and bringing disrepute to this august House by the following members and resolves, for above compelling reasons, to suspend these members from the service of the House for the remainder of the 255th Session under Rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.”

