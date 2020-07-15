Within days of killing of Sheikh Waseem Bari, a BJP district President of Bandipura and his two kin, terrorists on Wednesday abducted another BJP activist from the Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

J&K Police DGP, Dilbag Singh, told The Statesman that Mehrajuddin Malla, who is also the Vice-Chairman of Municipal Committee Watergam, was kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

A massive search has been launched for Malla, the DGP added.

Police has taken cognisance of the matter and launched operations to rescue the BJP worker.