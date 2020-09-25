A leading and vocal lawyer, Babar Qadri, was on Thursday evening shot dead by terrorists in the Hawal area of Srinagar. Terrorists fired at Qadri from blank point killing him on the spot. Police confirmed Qadri had received bullet wound and was brought dead to the hospital.

His killing has come hours after he had on the social media expressed apprehension of threat to his life. He had named a person and urged the state police to register FIR against the person “who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life”.

An officer of the CRPF was martyred and his rifle snatched by terrorists on Thursday in the Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir.

Terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol in the Serai Wadipora area and fled with the rifle of the CRPF officer. The martyred CRPF officer has been identified as assistant sub-inspector GD Badole of the 117 battalion. A wreath laying ceremony was held to pay tributes to the martyred officer (in photo). J&K DGP Dilbag Singh and CRPF officers attended the ceremony.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a massive hunt for terrorists involved in the attack.

In another incident, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Machama area of Tral in south Kashmir. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists, police said. Meanwhile, security forces were hunting for terrorists who on Wednesday night shot dead Bhupinder Singh, chairman of the block development committee, Khag in Budgam.

Bhupinder Singh was targeted by terrorists when he went to his native village. Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the killing and said the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and vitiate the atmosphere of peace and progress. He said there can be no justification for such attacks.

Condemning the killing of the BDC chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party questioned the role of security agencies and the government. The government has failed to protect the life of such elected representatives, the PDP alleged in a statement.