Terrorists gun down Apni Party leader in Kashmir

Terrorists on Thursday shot dead an activist of the J&K Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Lone, in the Devsar locality of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that Lone was shot at point-blank and he died on the spot. Apni Party is generally believed to be friendly towards BJP.

Expressing grief over the killing, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted; “This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat”.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted; “Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family”.