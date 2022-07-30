Terrorist, sniffer dog killed in encounter. 2 soldiers, cop injured

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two Army soldiers and policeman injured in an encounter at Wanigam Bala area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Police said that one terrorist has so far been killed in the encounter. A sniffer dog of the Army was reportedly killed during the encounter. The identity of the killed terrorist was being ascertained.

The condition of the wounded soldiers and a cop is said to be stable.

The encounter broke out early morning when a joint team of CRPF, Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the Wanigam Bala following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them triggering off the encounter.

Security forces are scanning the area and further details are awaited.