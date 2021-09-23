Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Thursday. The security forces received input about terrorist Anayat Ashraf Dar attacking a civilian and injuring him in Kashwa village in Zainapora area of Shopian district by opening fire, ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying. Soon, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched, the police further said

On Wednesday night, Anayat Ashraf Dar, a recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, fired at a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and was hospitalized.

“Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally acquired weapons. After thorough interrogation of several suspects and input from sources, a CASO was launched at Keshwa village. While laying cordon he fired upon the joint search party,” the police said.

“All civilians in the adjoining houses to target area were evacuated. He was offered to surrender, but he did not. Later, during the encounter the said newly active terrorist got neutralized.” The police said that a pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The identity and group with which the terrorist is affiliated to, was not immediately known.