Terrorist killed in encounter :Kashmir

The gunfight took place on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

SNS | Srinagar | April 1, 2022 10:26 am

Terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight Photo: IANS

The security forces killed a terrorist in the Turkawangam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Friday in an ongoing encounter.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

