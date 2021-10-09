Terrorist affiliated with LeT killed in Srinagar encounter

The terrorist killed in an encounter between militants and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar on Friday evening belonged to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials said.

“As per the ID card recovered from the slain terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar from Trenz Shopian, who was affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Further details shall follow,” the police said.

Earlier, the police said that terrorists had opened fire at a police team, drawing swift retaliation in which one terrorist was neutralized while another escaped from the spot. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from the spot and launched a search operation.

Several civilians have been killed in a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar this week. Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed The Resistance Force (TRF) gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher, and two others in attacks, dubbed as ‘targetted killings.’

The attacks have sparked a sharp condemnation in the country. The government also warned against the targeted killings and said: “some people are trying to disturb the peace” in the valley.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also raised concerns regarding cross-border terrorism and it is discussing the issue with its partners.

Several organizations staged protests in Jammu demanding action against terrorists over the recent targeted killing of civilians.

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday prevented former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from visiting the Anantnag district.

Police locked the main entrance of Mehbooba Mufti’s high-security Gupkar Road residence and cross-parked a mobile bunker vehicle at the gate in order to prevent her from undertaking her scheduled visit to the south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mufti on Friday demanded the resignation of Lt governor, Manoj Sinha due to the deteriorating security situation in Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Mufti said attacks could have been averted if the sole focus of the security grid wasn’t “these ministerial visits & normalcy acrobatics.”

(With inputs from IANS)