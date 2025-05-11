Terrorism must be tackled firmly, lauds Operation Sindoor, defence sector growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan-backed terrorism, describing it as a threat that only understands the language of force. Comparing terrorism to a dog’s crooked tail, he remarked that it can never be straightened and must be dealt with firmly.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister said India has sent a clear message to the world: terrorism will be met with decisive action.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. “The time has come for everyone to unite under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to crush terrorism with one voice,” he stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also joined the event virtually. Together with CM Yogi, he inaugurated the BrahMos unit by pressing a button. A publication on defence production titled Brahmand was also released during the ceremony. As a mark of honour, CM Yogi received a model of the BrahMos missile and distributed appointment letters to youth selected by BrahMos Aerospace.

The CM praised the bravery of India’s armed forces and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Congratulating the people of Uttar Pradesh, he credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the joint efforts of India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“The world saw what BrahMos can do during Operation Sindoor. And if anyone still has doubts, they should ask the people in Pakistan what the missile is capable of,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has made it clear: every terrorist act will now be treated as an act of war. “Terrorism will not end unless we crush it completely,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance in defence production, CM Yogi pointed out that a truly self-sufficient nation cannot depend on others for its security needs. He cited Israel as a model, noting how it has deterred hostile neighbours through strength and preparedness.

The Chief Minister said the BrahMos project and the Defence Corridor reflect the broader vision laid out by Prime Minister Modi in 2014. “I am confident that the path India is on will lead to great achievements,” he stated.

He recalled that it was in Lucknow that PM Modi first announced the location of one of the two defence corridors proposed in the 2018 Union Budget. Uttar Pradesh was allotted six nodes for the corridor — Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot.

Highlighting past milestones, CM Yogi noted that after the BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh organised the first-ever Defence Expo in Lucknow in 2020, where the decision to set up the BrahMos production unit was made.

Work is progressing rapidly across all six defence nodes in the state, he informed. “Earlier, we inaugurated an ammunition production centre for the armed forces in Kanpur, and now there’s growing demand for its expansion,” he added.

He stated that after 200 acres were allotted for the BrahMos project in Lucknow, PTC swiftly initiated not only missile-related work but also a range of aerospace manufacturing activities. Currently, around seven anchor units related to BrahMos are being set up in the city.

The Chief Minister highlighted that compared to 2013–14, India’s defence production and exports have increased severalfold. In addition to achieving self-reliance, India is now also supplying defence equipment to many friendly nations.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving toward its target of ₹50,000 crore in investments and one lakh jobs through the Defence Manufacturing Corridor. So far, 57 MoUs signed during Defence Expos and related events have attracted expected investments of ₹30,000 crore in the defence sector alone. “We are well on track to provide employment to nearly 60,000 youth,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to BrahMos, PTC, DRDO, L&T, and other organisations that are not only setting up units but also training and employing local youth. Contrasting the current situation with the pre-2017 era, he noted how job scarcity and migration were common issues. “Today, investments are coming in, and MSME units are forming a strong foundation as anchor units,” he added.

Earlier, industries were hesitant to come to Uttar Pradesh due to unclear policies and safety concerns. “When people are not safe, how can capital be safe,” CM Yogi remarked. He said that today, both people and capital are secure in the state, and that Uttar Pradesh is progressing confidently to meet the nation’s defence needs.

He also highlighted the robust infrastructure now available — from the DRDO centre to the presence of BrahMos and PTC as anchor units — as evidence that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a key engine of growth in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

“Uttar Pradesh stands firmly in support of making India self-reliant in defence production,” he concluded, assuring that the state government will continue to provide full support, including land, for future DRDO and BrahMos projects.