Terrorism has resurfaced in Jammu due to failure of BJP Govt: PCC Chief Karra

The newly appointed Congress chief of J&K Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said that terrorism has resurfaced in the Jammu region due to failure of the BJP government on this front.

Karra, who was addressing media persons after arriving here from Srinagar, said that Jammu remained free from militancy for about 20 years but now terrorist activities have shifted here from the Kashmir valley due to the failure of the central government.

“Militancy shifted from Kashmir to Jammu region. The BJP promised to wipe out militancy, what happened to their promise. Who is responsible for whatever is happening in Jammu,” he asked.

He said the BJP government had made a commitment to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir but the ground reality was contrary to their claims.

He said the BJP in the past won most seats in Jammu by “political and religious exploitation” of the people. The party has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people during the elections.

Karra attacked the BJP and said they have disturbed the communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the BJP also failed on the development front. “The roads from airport to Raj Bhawan are very good but what about the roads in the backward areas of Poonch-Rajouri, Chenab valley and other hilly districts where frequent accidents are claiming precious lives almost on a daily basis.”

He also raised questions on alleged failure of the government to provide employment to the youth and to curb high inflation, and said the BJP has no answers to it.

He said the doors of his party are open for pre-poll alliance in the Union territory with parties opposing BJP’s policies and way of its functioning.

Accompanied by AICC General Secretary GA Mir, J&K Congress working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders, Karra was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Jammu from Srinagar and he was taken in a procession from the Jammu airport to party headquarters at Residency Road.

“The stand of Congress on pre-poll alliance is crystal clear. We are ready to shake hands with anyone who is opposed to the BJP’s policies and way of doing things. Our doors are open for everyone who is against BJP’s agenda,” the PCC president told reporters after addressing party workers.

Asked about the National Conference manifesto which among other things talked about restoration of Article 370, Karra said the Congress stood with its resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee on the next day of the abrogation of the constitutional provision in August 2019.