Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested

Police said JeM terrorists and their associates have been arrested by Jammu Police in a drive to root out the presence of terrorists in Jammu.

IANS | Jammu | August 14, 2021 2:46 pm

Photo: IANS

Ahead of Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module was busted and four terrorists were arrested in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

“They were planning a collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country,” police said.

